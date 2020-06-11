NASCAR Driver Ray Ciccarelli Quits to Protest Confederate Flag Ban

Breaking News

NASCAR truck series driver Ray Ciccarelli -- who has 0 career wins in the series -- is QUITTING over the organization's new Confederate flag ban ... saying it's all a bunch of "political BS."

The 50-year-old -- who joined NASCAR's Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in 2017 -- teed off on the ban on his Facebook page Wednesday night ... announcing his plan to leave over the matter.

"Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction NASCAR is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over," Ciccarelli's post read.

"I don't believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love."

Ciccarelli insists he "could care less" about the Confederate flag, but claims he's standing up for the people who take pride in it. Ciccarelli believes love of the flag alone doesn't make someone racist.

"All you are doing is f***ing one group to cater to another and i ain't spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!!"

"So everything is for SALE!!"

Of course, NASCAR banned the confederate flag Wednesday -- after Bubba Wallace spoke out about the issue.

Wallace -- the only black driver at NASCAR's highest level -- pointed out the Confederate flag is offensive to black people and shouldn't be welcomed at NASCAR.