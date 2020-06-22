Arizona Church Hosting Trump's Rally Claims New Tech Kills COVID-19

The church where President Trump will host his latest rally since the pandemic has made some bold claims about its facility and coronavirus, and it sounds too good to be true.

Faith leaders for Arizona's Dream City Church -- which has 7 locations, including a Phoenix and Scottsdale location -- hopped online with a promo video hyping up this new technology they say they got their hands on ... which can, allegedly, wipe out nearly 100% of COVID-19 molecules in the air.

DCC's CFO Brendon Zastrow and Pastor Luke Barnett stood shoulder-to-shoulder in this bizarre clip, claiming Clean Air Exp -- an air purification org -- has a way to scientifically zap away 99.9% of the virus that might be floating around while people breathe.

They chalk it up to ionization, which they (and Clean Air EXP) say cluster pollutants in the air and attacks them ... which these fellas claim make it impossible for COVID-19 to live.

Zastrow and Barnett say this air purification system is up and running in their megachurches, and assure us it's safe for people to swing by and worship. The timing is anything short of suspicious -- DT's heading to their Phoenix site Tuesday for another rally.