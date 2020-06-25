Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Has 'Multiple' NFL Teams Interested In Signing QB

Breaking News

Could Colin Kaepernick's NFL return be as few as a couple weeks away???

The answer could be yes ... because "multiple" teams and at least one head coach have legitimate interest in signing the QB before the start of the season, according to NFL Network reporter Michael Silver.

The plugged-in journalist said on the league's owned NFL Network on Wednesday, "I have talked to one head coach who is absolutely interested" in Kaepernick.

The holdup? Silver says it's all about the coronavirus pandemic ... and the lack of the ability for teams to physically workout Colin for a tryout at their facilities.

"Colin Kaepernick, who has not played since 2016, finds himself in the same situation that Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney do," Silver said, "which is a team that would be ready to sign him would want to work him out."

Of course, Kaepernick did famously hold his own workout last year -- which was on video ... but Silver says teams would still like a front-row view this summer before putting pen to a new contract.

The NFL reporter adds, "There could be a chance that something happens when teams are able to get that part of it done."