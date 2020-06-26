Britney Spears, Beyonce Queen B Painting Wasn't for Either Singer
Britney & Beyonce 'Queen B' Painting Wasn't For Either ... Artist Squashes Fan Beef
6/26/2020 12:50 AM PT
Britney Spears and Beyonce fans are bickering over who is the real Queen B for no good reason ... so says the artist whose painting ignited the whole beef.
Here's the deal ... Britney kicked the Beyhive Wednesday when she posted a painting of a bee with a crown and said, "To all my fans who call me Queen 👑 B …. I believe this would be more accurate."
Naturally, Britney's post sent Bey fans into a tizzy, and the hive sounded off by the thousands, letting Brit know there's only one Queen B in their eyes -- and she's from Houston.
Not to be a buzzkill, but Jenny Paddey, the artist who painted the image, says neither Britney nor Beyonce was her inspiration.
Translation: stand down, fan armies!!!
Jenny tells us she painted the illustration in 2018, and it was only intended to reflect a play on words for the phrase, "queen bee." She says she's not sure how Britney came across her work -- she does sell prints on her website -- but only found out about the IG post when friends started tagging her in comments.
For the record, Jenny's not picking sides in the Great Bey-Brit Fan War of 2020 ... smart. She just appreciates the buzz her art's getting from the debate.
