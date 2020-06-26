Bryson DeChambeau Hits Insane 428-Yard Drive, But Bogeys The Hole!

Breaking News

Ever seen a dude hit a golf ball 428 yards off the tee ... but bogey?!?!

PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau just did exactly that at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut ... and the scene was WILD!!!

Check out video of DeChambeau's nuke of a drive at the 10th tee Friday ... he crushed it -- and then got about 100 yards of fortunate roll down a cart path.

Just when you thought you'd seen it all ...@B_DeChambeau just hit a 428-yard drive (with a little help).#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/QOFTMpHBoL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 26, 2020 @PGATOUR

His ball eventually stopped on a sewer grate ... but the distance was so long -- it was about 100 yards farther than Rory McIlroy's 3-wood!!!

But, the craziest part of the shot? Despite being only about 40 yards away from the green ... Bryson didn't get the GIR!!

The 26-year-old ended up settling for bogey ... which is possibly a more astonishing feat than the drive itself.

Things didn't get much better for the budding golf superstar on the next hole ... his birdie putt lipped in and then lipped out.