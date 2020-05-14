Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson Playing 2 vs. 2 Game on TV, No Caddies Allowed!

Breaking News

Four of the biggest names in pro golf are gearing up for a 2-on-2 skins game in Florida this weekend ... and IT WILL AIR ON LIVE TV!!

YES, PRO GOLF IS BACK ... SORTA!!!

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will take on Rickie Fowler and Matt Wolff on Sunday at the legendary Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach ... with all of the winnings going to charity.

Of course, with the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, there will be social distancing protocols in place ... no caddies and no carts!

The event, called the "TaylorMade Driving Relief" competition -- airing on NBC and The Golf Channel -- will follow the classic "Skins" format.

In other words, each hole is played separately -- with a cash prize for each hole. If there is a tie on a hole, the "skin" is carried over to the next one (and the next and the next and so on) until someone wins.

The first 6 holes will be worth $50,000 each. The next 10 holes will be worth $100,000, the 17th hole will be worth $200,000, and the final hole will be worth $500,000.

Each team will also begin with $500,000.

McIlroy and Johnson will play for the American Nurses Foundation, and Fowler and Wolff will play for the CDC Foundation, according to Golf.com.