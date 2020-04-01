Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson Reportedly In Talks for Coronavirus Charity Match

Tiger & Phil Finalizing Contracts ... Coronavirus Charity Golf Match!

4/1/2020 8:17 AM PT
Breaking News
TMZ/Getty Composite

Forget the Masters ... here's golf's biggest event of the year now -- TIGER WOODS & PEYTON MANNING VS. PHIL MICKELSON AND TOM BRADY!!!

The quartet of sports legends are reportedly set to hit a course next month in what would be America's first major sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic.

Details surrounding the matchup are a little bit murky at this point -- CNBC reports contracts are still being finalized -- but what is known is the event would benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

The showdown is tentatively set for May ... and it's believed that the foursome will play with a small film production crew on a fanless course and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

CNBC reports the matchup could go down on TNT ... and feature some of its biggest star analysts -- like Charles Barkley -- providing off-site commentary during play.

Of course, Phil and Tiger famously battled each other in a 1-on-1 matchup back in November 2018 ... with Mickelson beating Tiger on the 22nd hole to take home a $9 MILLION prize.

Could Manning and Brady alter that fate next month?? Well, Peyton is reportedly an 8-handicap, while Tom is reportedly a 9.

SPORTS ARE BACK, BABY!!!

