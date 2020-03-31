Arizona Declares Golf Essential Activity, Some Residents Pissed

Breaking News

Golfers in Arizona can still get their hacks in amid stay-at-home orders ... the state has declared the sport essential -- and some residents are PISSED over the exception.

Officials laid down the new rules in the Grand Canyon State this week ... forcing Arizonans to shelter in place unless they had good reason to leave -- like for jobs or essential activities.

In the order, they deem golf -- along with walking, hiking, running and biking -- as essential exercises ... and some feel that ain't helping stop the spread of coronavirus one bit.

Of course, while on the links, it's pretty easy to social distance ... but there are definite problem areas at the golf facilities nonetheless.

Practice greens, ranges and the starting area can all get backed up with people ... and we're told some residents in Arizona are seeing their golf-course-lined neighborhoods turn into gathering areas as well.