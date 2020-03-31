Dr. James Andrews Won't Do Tommy John Surgeries Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Breaking News

Dr. James Andrews -- the most famous surgeon for athletes in the United States -- says he will NOT perform Tommy John operations on MLBers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston Globe reports the decision was made this month after Florida's governor prohibited elective procedures in the state in order to free up medical staffers and equipment to help aid in COVID-19 relief efforts.

Of course, it's a hot-button topic ... because MLB players all over are arguing the surgery is, in fact, essential for them.

Remember, Mets star Noah Syndergaard was heavily criticized for getting his UCL repaired at the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, FL last week.

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale also faced similar heat when he got his surgery done Monday by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in L.A.

But, Dr. ElAttrache said in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle last week, "I know that I’m going to get criticized for taking care of these kinds of guys, but it’s essential to their livelihoods."

Phillies stud reliever Seranthony Dominguez, meanwhile, is currently in limbo with all the drama going down ... the pitcher reportedly needs TJ surgery, but Pennsylvania -- like Florida -- isn't permitting elective procedures during the pandemic.

In the meantime, Dominguez has reportedly flown back home to the Dominican Republic, further delaying the procedure and possibly putting even his 2021 season in jeopardy now.

As for Dr. James Andrews -- who actually examined Dominguez's elbow last year -- he seems steadfast in his decision to not go forward with the surgeries until Florida's order is lifted.