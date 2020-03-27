Orioles' Mychal Givens Denies Estranged Wife's Abuse Claims ... MLB Involved

Exclusive

The estranged wife of Orioles closer Mychal Givens claims the pitcher has abused her and made her life "a living hell" over the past 15 months ... and TMZ Sports has learned the MLB is aware.

Mychal, however, tells us the allegations are false ... and vehemently denies the claims.

Tiffani Givens -- whom Mychal has children with -- says on several occasions over the last year the MLB player has stalked her, sent her abusive messages and stole from her.

Tiffani -- who married Mychal in 2014 but is in the process of divorcing the pitcher -- spelled out a lot of the allegations in several Facebook posts ... and says cops have been involved frequently.

In fact, when we reached out to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office this week ... they told us officers have been called to Tiffani's home in Tampa, FL four times since March 2019 over domestic disputes.

The most recent one came just this week ... when on Wednesday, cops were called to Tiffani's house after she alleged Mychal broke in and stole items.

Cops tell us no criminal charges were filed -- they say since the two are married, it's a civil issue -- but Tiffani wrote of the incident, "He continues to be emotionally and mentally abusive to me and doing all of this today IN FRONT OF THE CHILDREN."

"Pray for me guys I have tried EVERYTHING to maintain sane in this 15 months of hell and this sh*t is still continuing how does one deal with this for so long the emotional and mental toll this takes on you is absolutely draining and NO ONE SHOULD EVER BE AN OUTLET FOR THIS TYPE OF ABUSE."

We're told the MLB is involved in the situation ... however, it's unclear if league officials are investigating the 29-year-old pitcher for domestic violence.

For Mychal's part, his reps tell us, "Unfortunately, the parties are going through a divorce and recently concluded a two-day custody trial. The false Facebook allegations have already been taken down, but warrant a few points of clarification."

"The police have never found wrongdoing by Mr. Givens. The police have never detained him, nor charged him with anything. Instead, he peacefully collected his personal belongings and left the residence."

"Also, during the recently concluded two-day custody trial, nobody made any allegations of abuse of any kind. Mr. Givens vehemently denies the false Facebook allegations. Divorce is always an incredibly difficult, personal matter for everyone involved. He is pleased the divorce is being properly handled by the court."