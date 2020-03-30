NCAA Gives Spring Athletes Extra Year Of Eligibility, Winter Sports S.O.L.

Breaking News

Good news, bad news from the NCAA. Good news -- spring sport athletes who can't compete due to the COVID-19 pandemic will get another year of eligibility.

And, the bad news?? The winter sports -- including basketball -- athletes will NOT get an extra year of eligibility ... which will be a huge bummer for seniors who didn't get to finish their final season at the college level.

"The Council's decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level," M. Grace Calhoun of the D1 Council said in a statement.

"The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of the student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that."

The decision came down Monday afternoon ... but another major discussion will have to be had soon about the status of the fall sports schedule.

Of course, there are people like Kirk Herbstreit who would be shocked if the NCAA football season happened in 2020 due to the coronavirus scare.

Losing part or all of the football season would be a huge hit to the NCAA and the schools that depend on that revenue to fund other programs.