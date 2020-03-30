Pac-12 Shuts Down All Sports Until May 31, UCLA Cancels Spring Football Game

Breaking News

The Pac-12 has officially shut down ALL of its sports until at least May 31 ... forcing UCLA to cancel its annual spring football game next month.

The conference made the announcement Monday, saying in a statement schools cannot have ANY organized team activities "of any type" amid the suspension due to coronavirus.

The conference also says it will NOT allow in-person meetings ... and says virtual workouts -- supervised by a coach online -- are also not permitted.

As a result, the Bruins said in a statement, "In light of today's announcement by the Pac-12, our Spring Preview event on April 18 has been canceled."

It all begs the question ... with no spring practices and the start of organized offseason workouts nowhere in sight -- could this be the beginning of the end of the college football season in 2020?

Remember, ESPN star Kirk Herbstreit said just a few days ago he'd be "shocked" if there was a season next year.

"I'll be so surprised if that happens," Kirk said ... "I don't know how you let these guys go into locker rooms and let stadiums be filled up and how you can play ball. I just don't know how you can do it with the optics of it."