Trump Golf Courses Reopen in L.A., Miami, Eric Trump Says

Big news from Eric Trump ... Donald's son has just announced the family is reopening Trump golf courses in L.A. and Miami with new COVID-19 restrictions.

"We are very excited that Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles and Trump Doral in Miami are reopened," Trump said.

"The courses are absolutely impeccable and our teams are waiting for you!"

Eric -- the executive vice president of the Trump Organization -- also encouraged golfers to call the clubs directly to reserve tee times.

California, Florida and a handful of others are allowing golf courses to operate during the pandemic ... as long as there are strict social distancing protocols in effect.

For example, at both Trump courses players are not allowed to share golf carts -- one rider per vehicle.

Plus, all ball washers and bunker rakes have been removed from the courses so players aren't touching the same, shared equipment.

In other words ... just be smart, keep your distance, wash and sanitize your hands and you can golf your face off.