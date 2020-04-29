Florida Golfers Flock To Courses After Reopening ... Masks On!!!

Golfers in Florida are back on the tee box ... several courses in the state reopened Wednesday -- and people are flocking in droves to the fairways with masks on!!

Parks in Palm Beach County have eased up lockdown rules as the state shows improvement amid the coronavirus pandemic ... and it didn't take long for residents to get their hacks in.

Check out photos from courses in the Miami area just minutes after they opened back up ... a TON of golfers came out to play -- but it's clear, restrictions are still in place.

Staffers sprayed down range balls with disinfectant and wore gloves ... many people kept at least 6 feet from each other ... and nearly everyone had some sort of face covering.

As for the demand to play ... one course official in the area told the Palm Beach Post this week, "I don't think there has been a moment when the phone hasn't had three lines coming in."