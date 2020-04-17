Sheep Take Over Golf Course in England, Act As Greenskeepers

The United Kingdom's coronavirus lockdown is baaahd for humans who want to play a round of golf, but it's good for flocks of sheep ... the animals are taking over a golf course!!!

Check out this huge flock of sheep roaming free at the Avington Park Golf Course in Winchester, England ... there's about 100 sheep setting up shop on the links, roaming and grazing on grass at the prestigious 32-acre golf course.

The UK is under a strict coronavirus lockdown, and the restrictions bar people from taking hacks on a golf course.

But these sheep are making a case as essential workers, because they're pretty much taking over the role of greenskeepers!

We've seen animals starting to take over the world as humans shelter in place due to the outbreak of COVID-19 ... and this scene is eerily similar to the goats that took over a town in Wales.

Play video content TMZ.com

It's even happening in the United States ... Santa Monica's parks are being overrun with squirrels.