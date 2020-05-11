Dana White Says Sports Orgs Calling for Advice, How'd You Pull Off UFC 249?
5/11/2020 9:38 AM PT
Dana White says his phone has been blowing up from the heads of other sports leagues looking to get back in action after the success of UFC 249 ... and he's willing to share his battle plan!
"The leagues have reached out," White said Monday on "TMZ Live" ... "Different states have reached out to us. And, we're going to share this information with everybody."
UFC 249 was AWESOME on Saturday night -- featuring some legendary fights despite not having a live crowd at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
White says everyone in attendance -- fighters, staffers, production crew -- was repeatedly tested and screened before the fights.
As we previously reported, one fighter -- Jacare Souza -- tested positive for COVID-19 (along with two of his cornermen) one day before the fight. Souza was pulled from the event.
White has said they expected someone to test positive and the fact they caught it is a testament to the UFC's testing process.
Now, White says he's proven major sports can continue in America if done safely -- and he's willing to work with state leaders and major sports organizations to help get pro sports back.
For now, White says he plans on hosting his next few events in Florida -- since they were so great to him there -- but he's hoping to return to Nevada soon, Where UFC is headquartered.
"I have a 30-page document that we submitted to the Governor of Nevada and the Governor of Florida on how to pull this off safely. Now we've got one under our belt we're willing to share our information with anybody."
