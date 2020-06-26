FL Rep. Neal Dunn Says Masks, Quarantine Are the 'Silliest' Things

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Congressman Neal Dunn says his FL constituents don't need masks or quarantine -- despite skyrocketing COVID-19 stats, he's ignoring science. Interesting, for a guy who's also a doctor.

We got the U.S. Representative Thursday on Capitol Hill, where he was chipper, defiant and smiling as we asked why he's not wearing a face covering, and why he doesn't think his constituents should either.

Dunn almost laughed off the idea of covering his face as he claimed he's immune from the novel coronavirus because he's already had it. Now, we should say the Congressman was a surgeon before getting into politics ... a fact he brandished while attempting to doctor-shame our photog.

However, he seemed ignorant of the fact no scientific study has proven whether there is immunity for people, like himself, who've already had COVID-19.

Science, schmience ... Dunn told us people are going way overboard, and he called masks and quarantine -- the "silliest thing" he's ever seen in America.

Seems kinda relevant that as we were talking to the Congressman ... Florida was racking up its second consecutive day of more than 5,000 new cases. While some lawmakers -- including Sen. Marco Rubio -- would like to see Gov. Ron DeSantis issue a statewide face coverings order ... Dunn ain't one of 'em.