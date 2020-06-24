WWE Performance Center Hit By COVID, Multiple People Test Positive

Exclusive Details

Multiple WWE staffers who have been working at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando -- including in-ring talent -- have tested positive for COVID, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Sources familiar with the situation are telling us they would NOT classify the situation as an "outbreak" because it wasn't a "large group" that contracted the virus.

ProWrestlingSheet, which broke the story, reports at least 3 people have tested positive so far.

Now, WWE is ramping up its testing and social distancing measures to try and limit the spread of the virus ... especially with TV production expected to continue this week.

There has been a surge of Coronavirus cases in Florida -- an additional 3,286 cases were reported on Tuesday -- and 5,508 reported on Wednesday, the most number of recorded cases in a single day in FL so far.

In total, the number of cases in FL have crossed the 109,000 mark.