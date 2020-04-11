WWE's Big Show Down To Keep Wrestling During Pandemic, They're Keeping Us Safe!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

WWE Superstar Big Show says he felt 100% safe being in the squared-circle during the coronavirus pandemic ... and tells TMZ Sports he's ready for more action!!!

Of course, the legend wrestled new WWE champ Drew McIntyre on Monday Night Raw earlier this week -- the day after McIntyre beat Brock Lesnar.

Given the current state of the world, we asked Big Show if he felt comfortable taking part in the event ... and the simple answer? Hell yes.

"Absolutely, 100%," Big Show tells us ... pointing out WWE is being extremely cautious every step of the way while still putting on a show for fans.

"I think it's a win-win for everyone."

Play video content TMZSports.com

And, when Big Show isn't wrasslin' with superstars, he tells us he's spending some of his free time helping his friend who can't go outside by taking care of the landscaping!!

"In this time of uncertainty and these stressful times, there's stuff I try to help out friends. I can cut grass, I can move tree debris up from the back of the yard."

"At least when that person is for whatever reason they have to stay in the house, they can look outside and see the yard looks good."

If that's not enough, we also talked to the new TV star about his successful sitcom, "The Big Show Show" ... and he has nothing but kind words for his castmates and the people who made it happen ... especially the fans tuning in!!

Play video content TMZSports.com