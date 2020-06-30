Denver Nuggets Shut Down Team Facility Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Breaking News

The Denver Nuggets are the latest NBA team to shut down its facility due to the coronavirus ... after several members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The team plans to keep the facility on lockdown for several days ... after initially reopening to players and staff on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Remember, Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic tested positive for the virus just last week ... but elected to stay in Serbia until he was cleared to rejoin the team.

Woj's report does not specify whether any players tested positive or if it was just staff members, but mentions the people affected were part of the group planning to travel to Orlando for the season's restart in the bubble.

The news comes right after Nets stars DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie tested positive for the virus ... with Brooklyn shutting down its facility as well.