L.A. County Gyms Requiring Masks, Gloves At All Times

Arnold Schwarzenegger's gonna like this ... all operating gyms in Los Angeles County are now requiring members to wear face coverings and gloves AT ALL TIMES on the property.

Gyms across the city were forced to alert members of the new rules after an announcement by the L.A. County Dept of Public Health Wednesday. Members will now have to wear masks and use gloves as soon as they step foot inside the gym, including while working out.

It's a huge change ... previously, most gyms in L.A. -- including Equinox -- did NOT require members to wear masks or gloves while overexerting themselves with weights and cardio ... which is crazy, because that's when COVID can most effectively spread.

Equinox members got an email Wednesday night announcing the change ... which came just a day after a scathing undercover report by local news about the lack of masks worn by members ... a report which included trainers who said they were scared to death to go inside the gym.

TMZ broke the story ... Arnold refused to go inside his favorite gym -- Gold's in Venice -- just last month when he learned face coverings weren't required.