CA Gym Installs Shower Curtain Workout Pods In Return From COVID Closure

A gym in Southern California has installed workout pods made out of shower curtains to safely return from its COVID-19 closure ... and the scene is pretty surreal.

Check out photos of Inspire South Bay Fitness in Redondo Beach ... the new weight room looks a hell of a lot different -- and the gym says it's all in an effort to keep people healthy.

Peet Sapsin -- the facility's owner -- told KTLA the new setup took three days to put together ... but he believes it -- and other safety measures -- will allow customers to feel normal being back in a gym.

Peet says everyone that comes through the door will sanitize their hands, have their temperature taken, sign a waiver and then will be given a pod to lift weights in.

Peet claims the gym will only operate at about half capacity with the new setup ... but he adds, "now that we’ve come up with this solution, it’s a lot more affordable and, now, we can reopen back up a little more safer and healthier for our clients."

As we previously reported ... gyms in California were ordered to close up shop way back in March in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But, government officials gave the green light to gyms to re-open just a few days ago ... and, slowly, fitness centers across the state are making moves.

So, could pod-workouts be coming to a facility near you in 2020??