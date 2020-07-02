Nudist Resorts Getting Pushback Over Requiring Masks

The face mask controversy is officially everywhere, because even nudist resorts are requiring guests to cover up -- a decision that's chapping some bare asses.

Now, while most nude resort visitors are taking the one piece of clothing rule in stride, there are some naked naysayers shouting down the face mask. Among their gripes ... mask tan lines, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Solair Recreation League, a clothing-free resort in Connecticut, says it prides itself on a "no tan lines" motto, so it's been a difficult adjustment, and some guests have complained.

But, let's get to the bottom line here ... as posed by the Cypress Cove Nudist Resort in Kissimmee, FL -- "If you’re wearing a face mask, are you really nude?"

Apparently, that's a big hangup for many, who feel it's their right to be completely in the buff if they are at a nudist resort, and there should be no exceptions. You get the point ... face mask face-offs are brewing at nude joints.

Let's hope they don't end with the kind of madness we've already seen around the country -- no one wants to see broken bottles and nudists rolling around in a fight. Right? Okay, maybe that's just us.