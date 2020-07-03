Mystic Inn Site of Brutal Racial Attack

Play video content

The Mystic Quality Inn in Stonington, Connecticut was the site of a brutal attack against a black woman, and she's lawyered up for justice.

Chrystal Caldwell was working the front desk when a guest reportedly called, complaining there was no hot water in his room. He also allegedly threatened Chrystal, warning her his girlfriend would "kick her ass." She says she offered to send someone to fix the problem or alternatively, to switch their room, but they were outraged ... calling her names, including "monkey."

The man and his girlfriend reportedly barreled down to the lobby area and attacked her with multiple punches to the head and kicks to the back. She says he used racial slurs as he pummeled her.

Chrystal, who has worked at the hotel for 7 years, says her injuries include a concussion.