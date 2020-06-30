Texas Woman Goes On Racist Rant After Being Fired, Uses N-Word

Play video content Breaking News

A woman in Texas launched a racist tirade against her Black boss after he fired her ... repeatedly calling him the n-word on camera.

The racist meltdown unfolded Monday inside the offices of Gibson Arnold & Associates, a staffing agency for the legal industry based in Houston.

Video shows the woman berating a Black manager seated in the middle of a room, calling him a "n****" and "motherf*****" and then trying to use the n-word to make a freestyle rap.

Gibson Arnold & Associates called the incident "horrific" and said ... "the man she is yelling at is one of our valued employees and a leader in our Houston office who was firing her."

The company says the woman was a temporary worker who was escorted out of the building immediately after ranting and making racist comments.

