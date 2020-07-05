London Streets, Pubs Packed for 'Super Saturday'

Play video content Breaking News Storyful

England has reopened its doors to pubs and restaurants -- on what they're calling "Super Saturday" -- but the government's warnings/threats seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

Check out the scene in the SoHo district of London, where an insane number of people broke loose Saturday from their flats and hit the streets and bars. There's zero social distancing and masks are few and far between.

Here's the thing ... the UK has banned gatherings of more than 6 people and there's a strong recommendation that people stay 2-meters apart. Clearly not the case.

Pubs closed back in March due to the virus and the lockdown. The government has warned if people don't follow the rules the pubs will be the first to get shut down again.

Europe has 280,000 confirmed COVID19 cases and 44,000 deaths.

The government has also allowed hair salons, outdoor gyms, playgrounds, hotels, movie theaters, museums and libraries to reopen.