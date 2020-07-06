Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Tests Positive for COVID-19

Breaking News

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who's become a prominent leader during quarantine and a potential Biden VP, says she's contracted the coronavirus ... without a single warning sign.

Mayor Bottoms shared her diagnosis Monday afternoon, saying ... "COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive."

As you know ... Mayor Bottoms was super outspoken about flattening the curve at the start of the outbreak, and then butted heads with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp over when to reopen the economy.

She actually urged ATL citizens to stay home in quarantine when Kemp gave the go-ahead to reopen Georgia.

Rumored to be on the shortlist of potential Joe Biden running mates, Mayor Bottoms also decried the issue of masks becoming a political symbol and urged folks in her fair city to use common sense and good judgment to safely navigate the pandemic.