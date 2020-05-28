Keisha Lance Bottoms Baffled By Masks Becoming a Political Symbol

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Keisha Lance Bottoms believes the majority of Americans know the man in charge is "not very smart" ... and she's urging everyone to use common sense and good judgment to get through this pandemic safely instead of following his political lead ... especially over masks.

The Mayor of Atlanta joined "TMZ Live" to talk about the politicization of COVID -- which is just crazy -- and the alarming images in her fair city, showing hundreds of people partying in close quarters without masks.

Bottoms says the silent majority has been responsible, and it would be a tragedy for a relatively small group to trigger a resurgence of the virus.

The problem, of course ... some people -- probably many -- are taking their cues from President Trump, who is clearly using masks as a moniker for his re-election campaign ... defying doctors and scientists and instead relying on untrained, gut instinct on what drugs to take and how to stay safe. Mayor Bottoms couldn't make sense of it ... because it doesn't make sense.

