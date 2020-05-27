Mansion Party in Atlanta Shut Down, Mayor Bottoms Disappointed

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Keisha Lance Bottoms is disappointed some folks are still playing with fire in an untamed pandemic, like this wild house party in her city ... but she's encouraged by people taking it seriously.

Here's the deal ... someone decided it was a good idea to host a massive rager in Atlanta over Memorial Day Weekend, and the shindig was billed as a private, topless mansion party, with over 800 people attending before police shut it down.

Videos from inside the bash show revelers packed inside the mansion like sardines, topless dancers twerking in front of a huge circle of people, as money rained down.

The party is drawing a stern response from the Mayor of Atlanta ... a spokesperson for Bottoms tells TMZ, "While the Mayor is extremely disappointed to see these isolated events, she is encouraged by the vast majority of Atlantans who value their lives and the lives of others enough to practice social distancing and use some common sense.”

Translation ... a few bad apples won't overshadow the rest of you.

Play video content TMZ.com

Remember, Mayor Bottoms has been urging Atlanta residents to be responsible and stay home during the pandemic, even as Governor Brian Kemp and President Trump push forward with reopening states and economies.

As for the party, we're told the owner of the house owns a couple strip clubs in the area ... and cops shut it down Saturday at midnight.

The Atlanta Police Department tells TMZ ... officers responded to a noise complaint and ticketed about a dozen cars for parking illegally.