Wild Memorial Day Party At Lake of the Ozarks

If you need guidance on social distancing ... look away.

Apparently, these folks didn't see the sign that read, "Please practice social distancing: 6 ft apart."

The shindig went down at a Memorial Day party at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. The lake was filled with boats, and sun worshipers and ... well, looked just like any other Memorial Day.

The Governor partially re-opened the state, but with safety guidelines, including social distancing. It was clearly lost on all these people. BTW, the video was shot by Scott Pasmore, a reporter with the CBS affiliate.

The state has also allowed restaurants and other businesses to re-open. The question ... will this happen there?