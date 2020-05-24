Wild Memorial Day Party At Lake of the Ozarks
Wild Ozark Lake Party Pass the Corona
5/24/2020 6:36 AM PT
If you need guidance on social distancing ... look away.
Apparently, these folks didn't see the sign that read, "Please practice social distancing: 6 ft apart."
The shindig went down at a Memorial Day party at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. The lake was filled with boats, and sun worshipers and ... well, looked just like any other Memorial Day.
The Governor partially re-opened the state, but with safety guidelines, including social distancing. It was clearly lost on all these people. BTW, the video was shot by Scott Pasmore, a reporter with the CBS affiliate.
The state has also allowed restaurants and other businesses to re-open. The question ... will this happen there?
Pretty much every state has partially re-opened, and hopefully, it's the beginning of a return to life. Problem is ... this is exactly how the disease spreads -- close contact without protection. One person can infect dozens, and each of those dozens can infect dozens more ... and so on and so on.
5 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.