Atlanta Mayor Says Ahmaud Arbery's Murder Leaves Her Fearful for Her Sons

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is terrified for her sons in the wake of Ahmaud Arbery's killing, and she says the tragedy has her family -- like so many others -- shaken and angry.

Bottoms called Ahmaud's case just the latest incident in a disturbing history of African-Americans being targets of violence -- and she told us about its impact on her city, her state and her own house ... when she joined us Thursday on "TMZ Live."

The Mayor says Ahmaud's murder hits close to home because her family's been personally affected in a similar way. It's all making her rethink "the talk" African-American parents must have with their sons -- particularly her own 18-year-old.

Typically that's about how to react with law enforcement, but Mayor KLB says she never thought to prepare him for the scenario of armed citizens ambushing him in broad daylight while out for a jog.

She added, there's a major void at the top of government when it comes to leadership for young, black men ... something she hopes will change come November. On that note, the Mayor doesn't feel President Trump's done much to fix the problem -- quite the opposite -- but she has some advice for him on how he can start helping.

