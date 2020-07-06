Bubba Wallace Lands Beats By Dre Deal, Company Defends Driver Against Trump

Breaking News

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace just inked a huge endorsement deal with Beats By Dre ... and the company is already stepping up to defend the driver against President Trump.

The audio company -- which already has superstars like LeBron James, Serena Williams and Odell Beckham on its roster -- made the announcement official on Monday ... and wasted no time going to bat for its new athlete.

"We weren’t going to announce this until later this week, but hate cannot win the day," Beats said on Twitter.

Of course, POTUS publicly went after Wallace on Monday ... saying he wants the driver to apologize for the noose "hoax" that sparked an FBI investigation.

Beats added ... "No one should ever be asked to apologize for standing up for what’s right ...We are proud to welcome (Bubba Wallace) to the Beats by Dr. Dre family."