Bubba Wallace Speaks to FBI in Noose Probe, 'Offended' By Hoax Theories

Bubba Wallace Speaks to FBI in Noose Probe ... 'Offended' By Hoax Theories

6/23/2020 9:41 AM PT
Breaking News
ABC

Bubba Wallace confirms he has already been interviewed by the FBI as part of its investigation into the noose incident ... and he's blasting people who think it was all a hoax.

The NASCAR driver appeared on "The View" on Tuesday -- one day after an inspiring performance at Talladega -- and was asked how he felt about theories the noose was "staged" by NASCAR to garner more support for the Confederate flag ban.

"It offends me that people would go to those measures but again, I'm not shocked," Wallace said.

"People are entitled to their own opinions to make them feel good and help them sleep at night."

Bubba says law enforcement is all over the case -- "I can now say I've talked to the FBI ... never thought that would happen!"

As we previously reported, Al Sharpton is concerned investigators are dragging their feet ... and he's demanding answers ASAP.

As for the emotional displays of solidarity at Talladega on Monday -- when all of the competing drivers rallied behind Bubba's car -- Wallace says he was truly moved by the support.

"Every time I watch that video I get emotional and get chills," Wallace said.

Wallace says they may hate each other on the track, but off the track, the drivers and crews are like a family ... and he's proud to be a part of the NASCAR team.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later