Al Sharpton Demands Answers In NASCAR Noose Probe ... Or Else!!!

Al Sharpton wants SWIFT justice in the NASCAR noose investigation -- and if they don't produce answers quickly, he's ready to take action.

"If we don't hear something soon, NASCAR can expect a visit from me -- and I won't be coming to drive a car," Sharpton tells TMZ Sports.

Al is really upset ... he's pissed that somebody put a noose in Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Sunday -- and he's also pissed cops haven't identified the culprit publicly yet.

Long story short, Sharpton believes the investigation needs to be a top priority with NASCAR and law enforcement because "people need to know they will be held accountable."

As we previously reported, NASCAR says it's working with authorities -- and the FBI is now involved.

The big question ... shouldn't there be surveillance video of a suspect?? Why hasn't video been released yet?

Al wants answers. Now.

Sharpton also says the noose isn't just a symbol of hate -- it's a threat of violence and should be treated as such.

"A rope represents a threat to human life and that person ought to be found out and dealt with by the authorities," Sharpton says.

"To hang a noose, which is a symbol of lynching and killing somebody because of the color their skin, shows real hatred and real bigotry."

"And by doing it they confirmed the very reason why we're marching all over the country. Rather than a condemnation, it's a confirmation of why we need to keep marching."