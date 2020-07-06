Woodrow Wilson Drive In L.A. Could Be Renamed Over Racist History

Exclusive

President Woodrow Wilson's name could be removed from an L.A. street, if city leaders and residents decide his racist past is too problematic.

TMZ's learned L.A.'s City Council tackling the issue of renaming streets and removing statues, monuments and other artworks ... and Woodrow Wilson Drive could become a casualty.

L.A. City councilmen Mitch O'Farrell and Curren Price Jr. introduced a motion Tuesday requesting a policy for the removal of art pieces and for a process of renaming city buildings, facilities and streets if the current name has ties to a racist or oppressive past.

The motion was seconded by councilmen Herb Wesson and David Ryu, whose jurisdiction includes Woodrow Wilson Drive. Ryu is open to having discussions with folks in his community about all topics, including renaming that Hollywood Hills street ... according to his spokesperson.

As you know ... statues of historical figures considered racist are being toppled or removed across the globe, and there's a movement to rename streets too.

Wilson's name was recently removed from Princeton University's School of Public Health and International Affairs due to his racist past.

As President, Wilson segregated federal workers in D.C., blocked proposals on racial equality and hosted screenings of the horrifically racist 1915 film, "Birth of a Nation," at the White House. Critics also say he accepted racial segregation in the south as a way of maintaining peace and order.