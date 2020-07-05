Christopher Columbus Statue Toppled by Baltimore Protesters, Thrown In Harbor
7/5/2020 6:42 AM PT
Christopher Columbus took an involuntary swim Saturday night, after protesters toppled his statute in Baltimore and threw it in the drink.
It seems almost inevitable that Columbus is about to become a scarce sight in this country, given the fact he was an awful man responsible for the rape and murders of countless people.
The Mayor of Baltimore was understanding ... his spokesperson said, "We understand the dynamics that are playing out in Baltimore are part of a national narrative."
President Trump wants anyone who topples a statue prosecuted and put in prison, but the winds of change are now clear. Columbus statues have been either removed or vandalized in Miami, Richmond, St. Paul and Boston.
The questions ... will the Columbus Day holiday be 86'd? Will Columbus Circle in NYC have a name change? And so on, and so on.
