Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Breaking News

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been step-for-step with President Trump in downplaying the risks of the coronavirus and urging his country to get back to work, says he's tested positive for COVID-19.

Bolsonaro announced his diagnosis on live TV in Brazil, wearing a mask and telling reporters his coronavirus test came back positive.

Under Bolsonaro, who has trivialized the raging pandemic and repeatedly flouted social distancing, coronavirus cases in Brazil have skyrocketed ... the South American nation is now the 2nd-worst-hit country behind the United States, with over 65,000 deaths and 1.6 million confirmed cases.

At the start of Brazil's outbreak in March, the 65-year-old Bolsonaro addressed his nation and bragged that he would quickly overcome the virus if he was ever infected, due to his "athlete's background."

The pandemic didn't stop Bolsonaro from mingling at social events and hosting political rallies ... and he's often worn face coverings incorrectly, or not at all. Sound familiar?!?

In addition to his positive test, Bolsonaro is reportedly battling a 100-degree temperature and persistent cough. He says he took an MRI of his lungs, which came back "clear."