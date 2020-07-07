Dennis Rodman Man-Slapping Battery Case to Be Dropped

Exclusive

Dennis Rodman is ALMOST off the hook in his battery case stemming from an alleged 2019 slap attack at a Florida bar, TMZ Sports has learned.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... cops say Rodman was at the Buddha Sky Bar in Delray Beach on May 17, 2019 when he "unprovokedly turned around and smacked" 30-year-old Jeff Soulouque.

In fact, according to the police report, Rodman smacked Soulouque TWICE with an open hand. Yeesh.

He was initially charged with misdemeanor battery -- which carries a maximum sentence of a year in jail, 12 months probation and a $1,000 fine.

And, with Rodman's criminal history, the maximum penalties were very much in play.

But, now, great news for Rodman ... prosecutors have agreed to drop the case against the NBA legend on 3 conditions.

First -- Rodman must cover the $100 prosecution fee.

Second -- Rodman must pay $250 in restitution to Soulouque.

Third -- Rodman must stay out of trouble for the near future.

The first two conditions should be a cinch for The Worm. The 3rd might be a little tough.