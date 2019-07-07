Dennis Rodman Not Being Prosecuted ... In Yoga Theft Case

Exclusive TMZ

Good news for Dennis Rodman ... TMZ Sports has learned the NBA legend is NOT being hit with charges in that apparent yoga studio clothing heist back in May.

A spokesperson for the Orange County D.A.'s office tells us, "No case has been submitted on Rodman" ... and they don't anticipate receiving one from the Newport Beach PD.

As we previously reported, the owner of VIBES Hot Yoga studio in Newport Beach says Rodman and the NBA Hall of Famer's friends jacked a bunch of clothes from his store in broad daylight on May 7.

The owner also accused Rodman and his crew of breaking -- and then taking -- a $2,500 crystal that was on display at the front desk ... and says the whole thing was caught on video.

Cops investigated the incident ... and a woman who was with Rodman -- Misty Ann Sacapano -- was eventually hit with a felony charge of grand theft as well as a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting.

But, Rodman will likely escape charges ... with the D.A. telling us, "We do not anticipate receiving a case from Newport Beach."

Rodman is still under investigation down in Florida for a separate incident ... where a 30-year-old man is accusing the former Chicago Bulls star of slapping him at a party in Del Ray Beach on May 17.

For his part, Dennis is denying involvement in it all ... telling us back in May, "nothing happened."