Dennis Rodman Accused of Clothing Heist Captured On Video

The owners of an upscale yoga studio are accusing Dennis Rodman of participating in a brazen daytime clothing heist ... and the whole bizarre thing was captured on video obtained by TMZ Sports.

Here's the deal ... the NBA Hall of Famer entered VIBES Hot Yoga in Newport Beach around 12:45 PM on Tuesday with 3 companions -- 2 women and 1 man.

Almost immediately after they arrived, things got weird -- the owner tells us Dennis began distracting employees while the woman in a long-sleeved green shirt began stuffing clothing into her purse.

At one point, the woman hides behind Rodman while she tucks a shirt away.

Then, things get weirder ...

Rodman's male companion grabs a large $2,500 crystal art piece from the front desk and tries to place it on a steel dolly, insisting he wants to buy it.

But, the guy drops the crystal -- which shatters all over the floor -- and while the staff is distracted, the women in the green-sleeves grabs another clothing item and again stuffs it into her purse.

Eventually, the entire crew leaves the store with the shattered crystal piece on the dolly. The owner tells us everyone in the group refused to pay. Dennis actually blamed the staff for the broken crystal.

The owner tells us ... the gang left the store with more than $500 in stolen clothing, plus the broken crystal -- so they went to police and filed a theft report.

The owner also says the employees working that day says everyone in Rodman's group reeked of alcohol.

VIBES is a popular spot for the rich and famous in Newport Beach -- everyone from Selena Gomez to Kobe Bryant has been there.

We reached out to the Newport Beach PD -- but they're not commenting.

We also spoke with Rodman's attorney who told us, "We would decline comment. It's premature."

By the way, Rodman is still on probation stemming from a Jan. 2018 drunk driving incident -- so, this could become a VERY big deal for the 57-year-old.