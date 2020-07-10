Dana White 'Hopes' Jon Jones Fights in UFC Again, but He's Rich Enough to Retire

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Dana White tells TMZ Sports he really hopes Jon Jones will fight in the UFC again ... but acknowledges JJ doesn't really need the money.

Of course, there's been some serious issues between Jones and the UFC -- with Jon recently saying he's considering sitting out until he gets a massive increase in pay.

"I don’t want to fight soon," Jones said on Steve-O's "Wild Ride" podcast ... "I have no interest in fighting in the UFC until I get paid what I believe I’m worth."

Jones also floated the idea of "retiring" in a tweet back in May if he doesn't get a better deal.

Honestly no, not in the stage of my career. I could retire today. I’ve already done my job, I’ve given this company over a decade of entertainment. https://t.co/8V3iORDXAk — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020 @JonnyBones

So, we asked Dana if he thinks Jon will make good on his threat.

"I don't know," White said ... "Jon Jones has enough money to retire. He can retire."

"The whole Jon Jones thing has been a rollercoaster ride for many many years. Nothing surprises me with Jon Jones."

White says he invited Jones into the UFC office to explain the numbers in an effort to show transparency -- but White claims Jones turned down his offer.

"Listen, Jon Jones -- we've offered -- my lawyer offered to have Jon Jones come out and walk Jon Jones through the numbers and Jon Jones was like, 'I don't give a f**k what the numbers are. This is what I want and that's that.'"

So, will the two sides ever make peace and will Jon ever fight in the Octagon again?