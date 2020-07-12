Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!
7/12/2020 7:10 AM PT
Hidden within this stretched-out snap is a funny female who is best known for hosting a late-night talk show.
This blonde babe got her big start as a stand-up comedian and later made her way onto television and film ... Aside from hosting her own show, she's guest-starred in shows such as, "The Good Wife" and "Will & Grace." She has also been featured in films such as "This Means War" and "Fun Size."
Now it's time for you to put your celeb skills to the test and see if you can uncover the mystery as to which star is hidden in this warped photo!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.