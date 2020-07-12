Lamborghini in James Bond Film 'Die Another Day' Up For Sale

For the real James Bond buffs, peep this -- the 1992 Lamborghini Diablo that Pierce Brosnan's nemesis owned in "Die Another Day" is for sale ... but it'll cost ya a small fortune.

The folks over at Beverly Hills Car Club -- the world's largest dealer of European classic cars -- is selling a rare 1992 Lambo ... most definitely a rare opportunity for someone to own a rare piece of James Bond history.

The Lambo's ticket price is a cool $119,500 ... but the history it's attached to is undoubtedly priceless. The film -- starring Brosnan, Halle Berry, Judi Dench and John Cleese -- features tons of sweet rides including this Lambo, which was one of the personal cars belonging to Bond's nemesis, Col. Tan-Sun Moon, later known as Sir Gustav Graves.

The classic car features a timeless signature color combination of Diablo Rosso and eye-catching Nero leather and red piping interior. The Lambo features a 5-speed manual transmission, 5.7-liter engine, power windows and OZ racing staggered wheels. The only downside ... the clutch may have to be replaced.

And, if you're a stickler for mileage when buying classic cars ... this one's only got around 45k miles on it.

If ya need a little convincing, perhaps Alex Manos, owner/president of the Beverly Hills Car Club, put it best: "James Bond has always been about fascinating cars, exotic locations, and of course, beautiful women. It's a great combination and this car is no exception."