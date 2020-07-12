Pennsylvania Cop Puts Knee On Man’s Neck During Arrest

Play video content Breaking News Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley / Facebook

A Pennsylvania city is the latest to deal with the outrage over cops holding a man down with a knee to the neck ... and the incident was captured on video, quite by accident.

A man was driving on a street in Allentown Saturday afternoon when he saw cops trying to subdue a man. A few seconds into the video you see an officer in the same position that killed George Floyd and others.

The man recording the incident says what he's watching makes it clear ... black lives don't matter to these cops.

Famed Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump was among the outraged, saying, "Allentown Police held down this man's face to the pavement and then one of its officers placed their knee on his neck!! This happened yesterday and is exactly what led to #GeorgeFloyd's death. We need this officers name and bade# NOW #ICantBreathe."

The police dept. recently banned the use of chokeholds and other neck restraints, so at the very least this would seem to violate department policy.

Protests erupted in the area -- organized by Black Lives Matter -- once the video was posted on social media. The Mayor and Police Chief showed up to keep the peace.