'Golden Girls' House For Sale at $3 Million, See Inside

See What It's Really Like!!!

The 1950s house that served as the home for "The Golden Girls" just hit the market for the first time ... and you can live inside a part of TV history if you've got the cash.

The 4-bedroom home in the super-exclusive Brentwood area of L.A. is one of the most famous houses in TV history, and it's listed for a cool $2,999,000.

The home's exterior was used in the first season of 'Golden Girls' for establishing shots of a fictional house in Miami shared by the 4 main characters -- Betty White's Rose, Rue McClanahan's Blanche, Bea Arthur's Dorothy and Estelle Getty's Sophia.

In later seasons of the NBC sitcom, which aired from 1985 to 1992, Disney's Hollywood Studios built an exact replica of the home. The replica also hosted backlot tours for years, but in 2003 it was demolished.

The real home, built in 1955, is still standing ... and it's a beaut. The original owners recently died, and now the home is being sold by a trust.

Easy to see why TV location scouts were drawn to the property ... the grounds are covered with lush vegetation giving it a Miami feel, including a wide variety of different palm trees standing tall in the front yard.

The home's beautiful interiors never appeared on the iconic show ... and now you can click through the gallery to see what it's really like inside.

There are no pastel pink hues or wicker furniture, unlike the fictitious 'Golden Girls' pad ... instead, the 3,000-square-foot home features a tricolor kitchen painted turquoise, avocado and yellow. BTW ... avocado is a dead giveaway for the '50s and '60s.

A wraparound porch expands into a veranda outside the front living room, and the rear living room has a fireplace and beamed ceilings. The interior, built in a Japanese style, is separated into different areas by sliding shoji screens.

Floor-to-ceiling glass windows welcome tons of natural light, and the home still has it's original oak floors.