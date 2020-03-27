Betty White Chilling at Home, Extra Cautious During Coronavirus Pandemic

Exclusive

Betty White is safe and sound at home, and her legion of fans worried about her health can take comfort ... our national treasure is being careful.

Sources close to the Hollywood legend tell TMZ ... Betty's in good health as she continues to self-isolate at her Los Angeles estate. We're told she has very limited in-person interactions, and she's only coming in contact with people being equally cautious of the virus.

Our sources say 98-year-old Betty's essential errands, like groceries, are being taken care of for her so she never has to leave the house.

As you know ... Los Angeles is under a "stay-at-home order" where folks are only supposed to leave their homes for limited exercise and essential business. We're told Betty is spending all of her time inside and relaxing through her quarantine.