Kangaroo Named Jack Captured by Police in Florida

A runaway kangaroo hopping around the streets of Fort Lauderdale is now in a strange new habitat -- the inside of a jail cell!

Here's the deal ... cops captured the misplaced marsupial Thursday after getting tons of calls about the wild animal roaming some neighborhood streets. Yes, even in Florida, that's a strange sight.

As you can see, the kangaroo, whose name is naturally, Jack ... ended up behind bars in a stall at the Mounted Police headquarters, a barn normally reserved for equine officers.

It took a lot of manpower to get Jack in custody ... several police units were needed to surround and pen in the marsupial, who was eventually introduced to the back of a squad car.

Jack's owner, Anthony Macias, says the animal is 2 years old and means no harm.

Who caught a glimpse of #FLPD’s newest mate hoping through our community this morning?



Officers in District 2 worked together to safely capture this kangaroo and turn it over to the South Florida Wildlife Center. pic.twitter.com/y4rZ5QQApS — Fort Lauderdale Police (@FLPD411) July 16, 2020 @FLPD411

Police say Jack won't be returned to Anthony because Fort Lauderdale is not zoned for kangaroos ... instead, Jack is being turned over to the South Florida Wildlife Center.