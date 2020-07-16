Kangaroo Named Jack Captured by Police in Florida
7/16/2020 11:18 AM PT
A runaway kangaroo hopping around the streets of Fort Lauderdale is now in a strange new habitat -- the inside of a jail cell!
Here's the deal ... cops captured the misplaced marsupial Thursday after getting tons of calls about the wild animal roaming some neighborhood streets. Yes, even in Florida, that's a strange sight.
As you can see, the kangaroo, whose name is naturally, Jack ... ended up behind bars in a stall at the Mounted Police headquarters, a barn normally reserved for equine officers.
It took a lot of manpower to get Jack in custody ... several police units were needed to surround and pen in the marsupial, who was eventually introduced to the back of a squad car.
Jack's owner, Anthony Macias, says the animal is 2 years old and means no harm.
Who caught a glimpse of #FLPD’s newest mate hoping through our community this morning?— Fort Lauderdale Police (@FLPD411) July 16, 2020 @FLPD411
Officers in District 2 worked together to safely capture this kangaroo and turn it over to the South Florida Wildlife Center. pic.twitter.com/y4rZ5QQApS
Police say Jack won't be returned to Anthony because Fort Lauderdale is not zoned for kangaroos ... instead, Jack is being turned over to the South Florida Wildlife Center.
Still beats the hell outta kangaroo court.
