Running of the Goats on Residential Street in NorCal After Great Escape
5/13/2020 2:49 PM PT
Spain's Running of the Bulls event might have been axed over coronavirus -- but these goats kept the tradition alive here in the States ... with a wild scattering of their own.
Check out this video captured Tuesday night in a residential neighborhood near San Jose, CA -- where what looks like a couple hundred goats stampeded (eh, fiercely totted more like, actually) down a sleepy street as neighbors were trying to corral them.
It's certainly not as intimidating as what goes on in Europe -- goats to bulls are apples to oranges -- but still, it's crazy considering we don't see this all too often around these parts.
Now, as for how this got started in the first place -- apparently, there's a little hillside ranch of some sort that borders these homes here, and a gaggle of goats are brought in each year for a few days to eat and clear out the dead grass to avoid a wildfire breaking out. Neat!!
Somehow, the goats broke through their enclosure ... and they all made a run for it. Fortunately, they didn't cause too much damage -- other than some front yard flower munching and unrestrained defecating -- and eventually ... the townsfolk reined 'em in.
It also looks like one of the local hounds played impromptu sheep dog to get the herd back where they belonged. Good boy! Baaah-d goats 😅
