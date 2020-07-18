Homeowner Called Cops on Haitian Woman Claiming She Was 'Looking for Open Garages'

A Haitian woman was told by a Palm Beach resident, "This is the f***ing United States of America," as he demanded to know why she was in his gated community, and he ended up calling the cops, insinuating the woman was a criminal.

It went down in a gated community in Palm Beach, where the woman was cycling on a bike path when she was confronted by the man who said she had no business in the community. He assumed she was not a resident because he hadn't seen her before. After telling him she didn't have to answer his questions, she said she was indeed a resident.