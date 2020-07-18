Homeowner Called Cops on Haitian Woman Claiming She Was 'Looking for Open Garages'
7/18/2020 6:34 AM PT
A Haitian woman was told by a Palm Beach resident, "This is the f***ing United States of America," as he demanded to know why she was in his gated community, and he ended up calling the cops, insinuating the woman was a criminal.
It went down in a gated community in Palm Beach, where the woman was cycling on a bike path when she was confronted by the man who said she had no business in the community. He assumed she was not a resident because he hadn't seen her before. After telling him she didn't have to answer his questions, she said she was indeed a resident.
The man threatened to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff, and the woman encouraged him to do so.
He made good on his threat and called the sheriff, saying she was "looking for open garages."
