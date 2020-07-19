Mark Wahlberg Drops $20,000 On Custom 3-Wheeler Arcimoto FUV

Exclusive

Mark Wahlberg dropped a fat stack on a new set of quarantine wheels ... a custom 3-wheeler that's eco-friendly AND street legal!!!

Marky Mark's newest ride is an Arcimoto FUV -- Fun Utility Vehicle -- which retails for just under $20,000 ... and it's super cool.

Sources connected to the deal tell TMZ ... Mark was one of the first people to test drive the FUV last year, when Arcimoto had a small junket in Los Angeles showing off the new electric whip. We're told Mark liked it from the jump and he finally pulled the trigger while in quarantine.

Our source says Mark's environmentally sustainable ride comes with a custom paint job promoting his health company, F45, and MW feels the FUV is perfect for zipping through his compound and getting around on set.